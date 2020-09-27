Grant middle, high school to learn remote after COVID-19 outbreak

GRANT, Mich. (WOOD) — Grant Middle School and Grant High School will be learning remotely for two weeks after the district says it’s had a sudden onset of COVID-19 cases.

Grant Public Schools says seven students and four staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. All seven students attend the middle and high schools. The staff members do not work in school buildings.

In addition to the positive cases, just under 100 students and a few staff members, including one teacher, were asked to quarantine under orders from the health department.

As a result of the COVID-19 cases, the district decided that the middle and high school will learn remotely for 14 days and return to in-person instruction Oct. 9. The primary center and elementary school will continue to learn in-person.

Schools in the district were closed on Friday, which will count as the first day of remote learning.

The district will operate without buses for at least a week, it says. Students who will be without transportation can learn remotely.

Only varsity sports will practice and compete until Oct. 9.

The food service department may be emailing parents about new meal plans for students learning remote.

Contract tracing has been done. Those who have been in close contact with a positive case have been notified.