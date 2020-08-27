Grandville Public Schools staff member tests positive for COVID-19

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A staff member at Grandville Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents.

The district says the staff member at Grand View Elementary School was only at school for Monday’s half-day, the first day of classes. The parents of students who were under the staff member’s direct supervision have been contacted.

Superintendent Roger Bearup sent the following letter to parents Thursday:

“Recently, we were informed that a staff member was identified as COVID-19 positive. The staff member was only at school for Monday’s half-day. The parents of the students that the staff member supervises have been contacted. We are responsible to identify those who are considered close contacts by CDC guidelines. If your child is considered a close contact, the Kent County Health Department will contact you. We are moving forward under the guidance of the Kent County Health Department. All measures have been taken to protect our students and our staff, including thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting the school building. Please monitor for the onset of symptoms related to COVID-19. If you note any change in the health of your child, please call your medical provider. Due to HIPAA and FERPA laws, we cannot disclose detailed information that may expose personable identifiable information. However, as mentioned we have contacted the parents of those who are under the staff member’s direct supervision. Thank you for your time and partnership.” Superintendent Roger Bearup