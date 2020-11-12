Grandville Middle and High Schools latest to go virtual

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — As coronavirus cases surge in West Michigan, Grandville Public Schools is taking its middle and high school students out of the classroom.

Grandville Middle and High School students will move virtual starting Friday and continuing at least through Nov. 30, according to a Thursday letter from Superintendent Roger Bearup to parents.

“The time to act at the middle school and high school buildings is now,” his letter reads in part.

Bearup cited a 13.4% positive test rate in the region and staffing challenges linked to the number of people in isolation or quarantine. Several other schools in West Michigan that have moved to a virtual format have also referenced staffing problems, including Forest Hills Northern High School, Oakridge High School in Muskegon and Kelloggsville Public Schools.

Grandville had been running in person for 12 weeks. Bearup noted that the virtual format may continue after the end of November based on guidance from the health department.

More and more West Michigan schools have been going virtual in recent weeks, including Ravenna Middle and High schools starting Thursday. Many districts have said that the virus isn’t generally spreading inside schools, but rather people within school communities are picking up the virus elsewhere.

Detroit Public Schools announced Thursday it was shifting to a virtual format amid a rise in cases. All of Michigan is seeing a surge, with more than 6,000 new confirmed cases announced Wednesday alone.

Grand Rapids Public Schools has been virtual all semester and won’t consider in-person learning again until after the new year. Kalamazoo Public Schools intends to continue virtual learning at least until March.