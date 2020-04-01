Grand Rapids library asks for local COVID-19 stories

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library is asking West Michigan residents to share their COVID-19 stories so future researchers can understand the local impact of the pandemic.

The library says while it has many news reports, it would like to collect personal stories to create a shared memory of this historic time.

“We usually think of our history as something in the past, but right now it’s clear that we’re living through a historic moment,” said Julie Tabberer, manager of history and special events at the library in a release. “Sharing our own stories can help us process some of the rapidly changing emotions we’re feeling. Hearing about other people’s experiences is powerful. I hope it builds empathy in our community and encourages us to provide real, tangible support to our neighbors.”

Anyone can participate by filling out a form on its website. The library says most of the questions are optional and people only need to provide as much information as they are comfortable with. Participants can also share images, audio and video.

Submitted stories will become a part of the library’s permanent archival collections.

More information can be found online. You can contact the library by emailing stories@grpl.org or calling 616.988.5492.