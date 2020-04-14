Grand Rapids commission set for virtual meetings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids city commissioners are set to return to a public forum Tuesday night — a virtual public forum.

Commissioners were set to hold their first regular city commission meeting, complete with phone in public participation.

Earlier Tuesday, commissioners held their regular work session, outlined some of the financial help available to those hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, and how the public can participate in regular commission meetings as the stay at home executive order continues.

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss noted to participants logged in on the virtual Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday morning that this is a new process.

“So, if you are joining us and watching us online, give us a little bit of grace and patience,” Bliss said.

Once the morning session got underway, commissioners were updated on the city’s response to the pandemic, like a new outreach program for the homeless population through the police and fire departments.

There was also talk about business recovery efforts.

Coronavirus has severely impacted both retailers and manufacturers.

No less than 15 organizations, led by the city, the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce and the Right Place formed the COVIDWM business coalition, providing both relief and recovery information for businesses.

Local relief will be vital.

Businesses who haven’t already been able to collect a portion of the original $350 billion federal stimulus package are probably out of luck.

“Our local banks stood up, but most of them now have shut down the application process because the money is pretty much gone,” said Birgit Klohs, president and CEO of The Right Place Inc.

City commissioners can’t do business without public input, especially at meetings.

So, residents will be able to dial in to add their voices to the conversation for future regular commission meetings.

“The rules are still the same. We’re still trying to make this the same as any commission meeting as possible,” said City Clerk Joel Hondorp, explaining the rules for the public dial-ins. “Please refrain from any profanity, the calling of names, using derogatory slurs or anything like that.”

The meetings will be available through webex.com. The event number for all four meetings is 713 953 922 and the password is grandrapids.

You can view the meeting on Comcast Channel 26, Facebook and YouTube.