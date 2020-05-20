Grand Rapids Ballet continues to entertain online

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Ballet’s season was one of the many events that had to be canceled or cut short this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the dancers are still keeping West Michigan entertained online.

“I think people turn to the arts when they are looking for a connection, when they are looking for beauty in the world, when they are looking for moments that give them some clarity or moments to give them some hope,” said James Sofranko, the artistic director of the Grand Rapids Ballet.

The COVID-19 outbreak has changed everyone’s lives, not only in West Michigan but across the country.

“It has been challenging,” said Sofranko. “We’ve made a lot of cuts. We put the dancers on lay off earlier than they should’ve been for the summer, our staff is reduced, so you know it’s hard, it’s painful.”

That pain isn’t stopping the Grand Rapids Ballet from continuing to share their craft, just in a different way.

The company is hosting virtual programs, including a tribute to essential workers. Their next big project premieres in June.

“It’s going to be about this experience, this communal experience that we’re all having right now of being home and feeling a little bit isolated from each other and looking for ways to connect,” said Sofranko.

Sofranko says most of the ballet’s funding comes from ticket sales and donations. He says having to end the in-person season early has been tough.

“It’s our livelihood and right now, we can’t do it. We can’t perform,” said Sofranko.

He is glad they’re able to continue performing online for one reason more than anything.

“We really want to do our best to make sure that the history of ballet continues,” said Sofranko.

While the Grand Rapids Ballet studio is currently closed, many of its students are taking their classes online, too. The school is also offering free lessons for adults on its YouTube channel.

More information on the Grand Rapids Ballet can be found online.