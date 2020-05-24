Grand Haven businesses adjust amid pandemic

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Lakeshore businesses are adjusting to try to keep some revenue coming in on an important holiday weekend.

Chris Evans, the general manager of the Copper Post, says the bar and restaurant would normally be packed over the holiday weekend.

The business had to shift to a takeout friendly menu and is increasing safety procedures to protect employees and customers.

“Everything from the way we prepare things in the kitchen to all the way when we’re giving it to our guests and customers,” Evans said.

Kyle Vanstrien, the co-owner of Long Road Distillers, says they made changes like adding a pick-up spot on the patio and selling cocktail kits to go.

Long Road Distillers in Grand Haven on May 23, 2020.

He wonders what the situation will look like once they can have seating inside. Vanstrien says the focus of the business right now is to keep employees and customers safe.

Brandon Fitzgerald lives in the area and says finding parking was much easier than he expected.

“I would say there are far fewer people now than there are normally on a Memorial Day weekend,” Fitzgerald said.

He feels confident the businesses in Grand Haven can make it through but is concerned about others nearby.

“I think it’s some of the smaller businesses when you talk about Allendale and Robinson Township and some of those smaller areas out there that they’re hurting pretty bad right now,” Fitzgerald said.

Many business owners say they’re hopeful some restrictions will be relaxed soon so they can salvage the summer season.

“If we can get any type of capacity, it would greatly help us out. We’re scraping by, but we’re staying positive,” Evans said.