GR warehouse creates, donates over 2,000 masks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Inside of a Grand Rapids warehouse is a small group on a mighty mission.

“We’re putting out well over 600 masks a week,” said Derrick McCarthy, CEO of Pioneer Molded Products.

When workers put their hands together, nothing can unravel their desire to help.

“It’s a full-time job for a lot of people at this point,” McCarthy said.

Instead of laying off most of his employees, McCarthy kept some of them on the payroll. He compensated them for creating the masks.

McCarthy said crews have made more than 2,000 of them since March.

“We’re called to step up and do as much as we can to help others around us,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy’s team first created and donated masks to friends and family. He said his crews then shared the wealth with the Grand Rapids fire and police departments, hospital workers, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels and several other non profits.

It’s a dream come true for McCarthy’s daughter, Kate.

“It all started really small, and then it got bigger and now we’ve been able to be a blessing in the community,” Kate McCarthy said.

Derrick McCarthy said he’ll start selling the two masks for $15 and use the money to pay for more material, labor and shipping.

“When you’re doing something that helps a lot of people, I find that God finds a way to make it all happen,” Derrick McCarthy said. “It all just comes together.”

A mask made by Pioneer Molded Products. (Courtesy)

Pioneer isn’t the only West Michigan company donating gear. In southwest Michigan, the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority says it received a donation of hand sanitizer from Melloid Corporation in Sturgis, including 250 2-ounce, 50 8-ounce and a couple larger jugs.