GR tool and die shop donates masks to front liners

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local tool and die shop that News 8 talked to last month has donated 200 masks to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital Thursday morning.
“We’re just trying to give back to the community in any way that we can,” said Rich Lafountain with 2K Tool.
2K Tool made mainly automotive and furniture parts before the pandemic. When the virus hit, business was slow. So, they thought of a way to help out and stay in business by making masks. The company has more than 3,000 masks so far.
“We’re very grateful to be apart of it,” Lafountain said. “And to have the technology and to be able to move this forward in the time frame that we did. It’s also great because we’ve been able to keep our guys busy and bring a little money into the shop.”
In addition to donating, the company has also sold masks to police departments and business.
For more information on the masks head to the company’s website.