GR restaurant extends program to provide free meals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids restaurant is extending its initiative to feed people amid the pandemic.

Starting on March 20, Garage Bar and Grill began giving away 100 free meals a day to help those who are struggling. In 30 days, the owners say they gave away more than 3,000 free family meals.

The program was set to expire on Monday, but the owners have decided to continue to provide 100 meals per day through May 5. In total, the initiative will have provided 4,500 meals.

“It’s more than just providing food, it’s about providing hope and comfort,” said Garage Bar and Grill proprietor Kevin Farhat in a press release. “We have heard so many wonderful stories of how Garage Bar Cares has helps families and also spurred other giveaways and support efforts, so we just want to keep it going a little longer. Our sponsors were on board to extend the program and we had a new sponsor step up (Anderson Neitzel Investment Group of Wells Fargo Advisors), so we’re keeping our sleeves rolled up and continue serving.”

The program was initially aimed at those who recently lost their jobs. For the extended period, the program will also target first responders and organizers of the Grand Rapids Service Industry Network Donations, a volunteer initiative that provides food and supplies to unemployed service industry workers.

Beginning at 10 a.m. every day, people can call the restaurant at 616.454.0321 with their name, order and select pickup time. Callers can order any item off the menu for up to two people. Folks are asked to only order once per day.

More information about the program can be found online.