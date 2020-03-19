GR native: ‘Dark cloud of uncertainty’ over Paris

UNDATED (WOOD) — Paris is on lockdown to tame the spread of coronavirus, and with it, a West Michigan native who in France playing professional football.

“It’s definitely like nothing I’ve ever been around before,” Tommy Doles, son of News 8 sports director Jack Doles, said in a Skype interview Thursday. “It’s kind of like there’s this dark cloud of uncertainty hanging over the city and it’s a lot quieter outside. People aren’t doing the things they used to do.”

The French government has instituted strict rules about when people can leave their homes. Tommy Doles explained people must print out a form and list their reason for going out. Without a good reason, you could get fined.

“It’s orderly, but you can’t just go for a joyride,” Doles said.

==Hear more from the interview above.==

The goal in France is the same as the goal of the social distancing measures in effect in Michigan: slow the spread of the virus and try to keep the number of severe cases requiring hospitalization under control.

It’s unclear how the lockdown in France will remain in effect, Doles said, but French President Emmanuel Macron has said it will be at least 15 days.

Doles was a standout at Grand Rapids Christian and then played for Northwestern University. The European league he plays in now has been postponed for three weeks. A decision on whether it will be canceled should be made by Saturday.

