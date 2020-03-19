Closings & Delays
There are currently 341 active closings. Click for more details.

GR native: ‘Dark cloud of uncertainty’ over Paris

Coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

UNDATED (WOOD) — Paris is on lockdown to tame the spread of coronavirus, and with it, a West Michigan native who in France playing professional football.

“It’s definitely like nothing I’ve ever been around before,” Tommy Doles, son of News 8 sports director Jack Doles, said in a Skype interview Thursday. “It’s kind of like there’s this dark cloud of uncertainty hanging over the city and it’s a lot quieter outside. People aren’t doing the things they used to do.”

The French government has instituted strict rules about when people can leave their homes. Tommy Doles explained people must print out a form and list their reason for going out. Without a good reason, you could get fined.

“It’s orderly, but you can’t just go for a joyride,” Doles said.

==Hear more from the interview above.==

The goal in France is the same as the goal of the social distancing measures in effect in Michigan: slow the spread of the virus and try to keep the number of severe cases requiring hospitalization under control.

It’s unclear how the lockdown in France will remain in effect, Doles said, but French President Emmanuel Macron has said it will be at least 15 days.

Doles was a standout at Grand Rapids Christian and then played for Northwestern University. The European league he plays in now has been postponed for three weeks. A decision on whether it will be canceled should be made by Saturday.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS:

Coronavirus FAQ| Full coverage on woodtv.com

Event cancellations and public closures | Current closings and delays

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

How to report price-gouging

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 