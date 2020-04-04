GR, Kzoo dioceses to stream Holy Week and Easter services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The catholic dioceses of Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo will be livestreaming Holy Week and Easter services.

The dioceses have canceled in-person Masses to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Bishop David Walkowiak will lead the services for the Diocese of Grand Rapids.

Those can be viewed on its website and Facebook page. Mass on Palm Sunday and Easter will be televised live at 10 a.m. on FOX 17. The Good Friday liturgy at 3 p.m. on April 10 will also be televised on FOX 17.

The services are scheduled for:

• 10 a.m. Sunday, April 5

• 7 p.m. Tuesday

• 7 p.m. Thursday

• 3 p.m. Good Friday

• 9 p.m. Saturday

• 10 a.m. Easter Sunday

The Diocese of Kalamazoo will stream all Holy Week liturgies being led by Bishop Paul Bradley. Those can be viewed on its website and Facebook page.

The services are scheduled for:

10 a.m. Sunday

11 a.m. Tuesday

7 p.m. Thursday

Good Friday – Noon: The Seven Last Words of Christ; 1 p.m.: Stations of the Cross; 1:30 p.m.: Solemn Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion

9 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m. Sunday

In addition, several parishes in southwest Michigan will also be streaming Masses. A list of those services can be found online.