GR Diocese to give $1M in tuition assistance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids made a big announcement on Thursday about how it’s going to help school families affected by COVID-19.

In a video news conference, Bishop David Walkowiak announced $1 million in COVID-19 tuition assistance for Catholic school families.

The money comes from the diocese’s rainy-day fund.

Walkowiak said he considers the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic to be a rainy day for the parishes and families.

“We have been hearing from families, ‘we want to return we just don’t know if we can.’ Families who have a business that is struggling right now. Families who may have lost jobs and struggling to get unemployment, families who are just uncertain how this is going to affect them. And this is ultimately a game-changer for us because all of our students will be able to return,” said David Faber, superintendent of Grand Rapids Diocese Catholic Schools.

The money will be distributed by a first-come, first-served basis in rounds of two weeks.

The first application deadline is July 13 and then they’ll accept more applications from families every two weeks.

Families can apply online. School starts Aug. 19.