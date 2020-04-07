GR closes many park amenities; trails remain open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids has closed many amenities at city parks to promote social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Officials say all parks, dog parks and trails will remain open with warnings. However, several other amenities will be closed until further notice, including:
- Playgrounds
- Basketball courts
- Bike polo courts
- Futsal courts
- Pickleball courts
- Tennis courts
- Volleyball courts
- Disc golf
- Soccer fields
- Baseball and softball fields
- Exercise equipment
- Skateboarding features
- Picnic shelters and picnic tables
- Grills
- Restrooms
- Drinking fountains
- Swimming pools
- Splash pads
The city says while the parks and trails are still open, visitors must stay at least six feet away from each other.
People are urged not to visit parks if they are feeling ill, go only with members of their household, wash their hands before and after visiting, warn others of their presence and pick a different spot if it looks busy.