GR cigar bar to close 2 weeks amid new coronavirus crowd rules

A March 13, 2020 photo shows the outside of BOLD Cigar lounge and bar on E. Fulton Street near Jefferson Avenue in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Days after celebrating its grand opening, BOLD Cigar bar and lounge in Grand Rapids is closing for two weeks amid new restrictions to curb coronavirus.

Owner Al Casimiro announced Sunday night that the cigar bar would not be reopening as planned on Monday. His decision came hours after Kent County health officials announced all area bars and restaurants would have to cut their customer capacity by 50% to slow the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

The new public health order takes effect at 10 a.m. Monday and runs through April 5. It applies to restaurants, bars, fitness centers and event spaces. Shelters, food pantries and grocery stores are exempt from the order.

Casimiro says his cigar bar on E. Fulton Street near Jefferson Avenue SE kept busy the entire opening weekend, but he felt a two-week closure is best. He also said he believes an official order for businesses to shut down to prevent coronavirus is likely.

Kent County’s crowd restrictions are tighter than those in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s health order issued Friday, which banned all events with more than 250 people.

