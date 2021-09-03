GR Ballet requiring proof of vaccination or negative test

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Ballet will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for its performances.

Guests will have to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test taken with 48 hours, the ballet company announced in a Friday newsletter. Guests will also have to show a photo ID and will be required to wear a face mask.

It will allow refunds on tickets up to 24 hours before performances, it said.

More information can be found on the Grand Rapids Ballet website.

Michigan COVID-19 numbers continue to uptick as the delta variant remains prevalent. On Friday, the state reported 4,448 more cases and 51 related deaths over the last two days. As of Thursday, 66% of residents 16 and older have had at least one dose.