Governors ask folks to obey guidelines during holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group of governors from states ranging from the upper Midwest to the Midsouth held a media briefing on a Zoom call Tuesday.

Those governors included Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers.

They talked about the importance of taking extra precautions as we move into the holiday season and urged everyone to practice wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.

The group of state executives took questions from reporters from across the states. Considering the lawsuit filed by Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association to stop the ban on in-person dining, Whitmer was asked how hard it is to get buy-in from the public nearly nine months into the pandemic.

“We have all had a lot of conversations around that challenge in particular. I think one of the things that has helped give me some perspective, frankly, is that it doesn’t matter the politics of a governor or their legislature or their state. We are all confronting a lot of the same challenges – and I think that is a helpful perspective to have. And so, I can’t speak for the other governors. I can just say that I’ve heard repeatedly this is not a unique challenge here in Michigan. I am resolved to keep following the science and doing what we know to be the best thing to do to save lives and mitigate the severity and length of time that we feel the economic pain associated with this pandemic that’s out of control in the United States. But recognizing that there are no easy choices in this tough time and to stay tethered to the science is, I think, been the right thing for the decisions that I’ve made,” she said.

Many of the other governors agreed, saying they had been to court with virtually every order they issued. But& all of the chief executives vowed to “buckle down,” as one of them said, to continue to do what they think is right to keep people safe and slow the spread of the disease.