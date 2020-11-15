Gov. Whitmer to hold COVID-19 announcement this evening

by: WOODTV.com staff

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on the state of coronavirus in Michigan on Oct. 21, 2020. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to hold a rare Sunday press conference on the continued effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Whitmer will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

As of Saturday, the total confirmed cases of coronavirus within the state have risen to 251,813, along with 7,994 deaths.

The announcement is expected to begin at 6 p.m. As of right now, the specifics of the briefing are unknown.

