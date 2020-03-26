Watch: Whitmer holds virtual town hall on coronavirus

The virtual town hall is airing on WOOD TV8 in West Michigan, WLNS-TV in Lansing, WJMN-TV in Marquette, WJRT-TV in Flint and FOX 32 TV in Cadillac. It is also streaming on clickondetroit.com (WDIV). Click here to watch the livestream.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is answering citizens’ questions about coronavirus during a virtual town hall airing on WOOD TV8 now.

News 8 has been collecting your questions about the outbreak and the measures being taken to combat it. We’ll put those questions to the governor in the town hall running until 8 p.m.

Michigan has recorded nearly 2,900 confirmed cases of coronavirus and seen 60 deaths, some of the highest figures in the nation. Most of Michigan’s cases are in Detroit and the surrounding area. The state’s chief medical executive says the numbers will grow.

On Monday, Whitmer ordered Michigan residents to stay at home unless they must leave.

“I want to be clear: You can go to the grocery store,” Whitmer reminded people as the town hall began. “You can go to the pharmacy to get your prescription filled. You can fill up your car with gas, and go outside to go for a run. But I want everyone to be smart. Take care of yourselves and each other. Stay inside — for the daughter with asthma, the grandpa with COPD, the sister with MS. And for yourself, for your community. Stay home. Stay safe. Save lives.”

She reminded residents earlier Thursday that compliance is not optional. The goal is to slow the spread of the virus enough that hospitals can keep up with the number of severe cases.

Whitmer was joined at the town hall by Dr. Norman Beauchamp, the executive vice president for Health Sciences at Michigan State University. He noted metro Detroit was seeing some of the most rapid growth in cases in the country, behind places like New York City and New Orleans, and called the stay-at-home order important to help slow the spread. Whitmer’s administration is asking hospitals across the state to be prepared for “surge,” a sudden increase in the number of coronavirus patients.

The United States on Thursday became the nation with the highest number of confirmed cases in the world, higher even than China, where coronavirus originated, or Italy and Spain, where the pandemic has stretched hospital systems to their limits.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

In addition to following social distancing guidelines, you should also follow common-sense health practices, like washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.

