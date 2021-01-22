Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this morning

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses coronavirus in Michigan during a Jan. 13, 2021, press conference at the Capitol in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a briefing this morning on how the state is responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 9:30 a.m. press conference will be streamed live on woodtv.com and on air on WOOD TV8.

Whitmer will be joined by Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

During a virtual briefing Wednesday, Michigan’s chief epidemiologist said the state was seeing some ‘encouraging’ metrics, specifically a recent plateau in the state’s case rate, a notable decline in the seven-day average of the daily positive test rate, which is now below 7% for the first time since late October, and continuing (though recently slowed) declines in hospitalizations and deaths per day.

Whitmer and MDHSS have said restaurant dining rooms may be allowed to reopen Feb. 1.