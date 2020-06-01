Gov. Whitmer to hold 3 p.m. coronavirus briefing

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan on May 29, 2020. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give a briefing this afternoon on the state’s response to coronavirus.

Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, for the 3 p.m. press conference. You can watch it on WOOD TV8 or streaming live on woodtv.com.

As Michigan’s outbreak continues on a downward trend and testing continues to ramp up, Whitmer said Friday that she was optimistic about soon loosening more restrictions on the state. She did not provide specifics or benchmarks, however, saying context would be key in deciding the next steps.

Even as that happens, state officials urge people to keep practicing social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands frequently.

The state has also expanded the criteria for who can get tested for COVID-19 and said you no longer need an order from a doctor. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website.