Gov. Whitmer orders K-12 schools to close amid coronavirus concerns

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered all K-12 schools in Michigan to close for three weeks starting Monday due several confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan.

Schools will be closed starting March 16 until April 6.

Some schools have decided to start closures on Friday, including Grand Rapids Public Schools, Grandville Public Schools, Rockford Public Schools, Forest Hills Public Schools and Belding Area Schools. All closing and delays can be found on under our closing and delays section.

Whitmer says the shut down of schools does not come easy but is an attempt to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

As of Thursday, Michigan has 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“This is a necessary step to protect our kids, our families, and our overall public health,” Whitmer said. “I am working with partners across state government to ensure educators, parents, and students have the support they need during this time, and to ensure our children who rely on school for meals have access to food. I know this will be a tough time, but we’re doing this to keep the most people we can safe. I urge everyone to make smart choices during this time and to do everything they can to protect themselves and their families.”

Confirmed cases of the virus as of Thursday night are in Ingham, Kent, Montcalm, Oakland, Wayne, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties. State officials say more confirmed cases could come as time progresses.

People with confirmed cases have reported having a fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Officials reminded people to wash their hands frequently for 20 seconds using soap and warm water, to cough and sneeze into their upper arm, and not to touch their face. They also recommend calling off any event at which more than 100 people would gather.