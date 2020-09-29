Gov. Whitmer in Houghton County Tuesday

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a press briefing in Houghton County as she meets with Upper Peninsula community leaders to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the response to the communities increase in cases.
Local 3’s Brianna MacLean will be attending Tuesday’s briefing. Check back for updates as this story continues to develop.
