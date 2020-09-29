Gov. Whitmer in Houghton County Tuesday

Coronavirus

by: Peter Curi

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer provides an update on coronavirus in Michigan during a May 26, 2020, press briefing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a press briefing in Houghton County as she meets with Upper Peninsula community leaders to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the response to the communities increase in cases.

Local 3’s Brianna MacLean will be attending Tuesday’s briefing. Check back for updates as this story continues to develop.

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

