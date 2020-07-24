Gov. Whitmer extends ban on visitors at nursing homes

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking during a news briefing Friday, June 5, 2020.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has extended a ban on family visitors at nursing homes and congregate care sites through Aug. 31.

There’s an exception for people who want to see someone in serious or critical condition or in hospice care. Whitmer’s office announced an extension of her previous order Thursday night.

Facilities must make “best efforts” to help residents communicate with people by phone or electronic devices, Whitmer said.

Some people in nursing homes and assisted-living centers have only seen visitors through a window.

“We must remain vigilant in our fight against COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable citizens from the spread of this virus. … I know seniors and their families are making sacrifices every day during this crisis,” Whitmer said.

The Department of Health and Human Services has discretion to make exceptions to parts of the order, the governor said.



