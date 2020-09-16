Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer giving a briefing on the state’s coronavirus outbreak on Sept. 10, 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Exec. Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a press conference this afternoon on the state’s response to coronavirus.

You can watch the 2:30 p.m. briefing streaming live on woodtv.com. Whitmer will be joined by Michigan’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, who will provide data about the state of the outbreak.

The virus has infected more than 113,000 people in Michigan since it was first detected in the state in March and been linked to more than 6,600 deaths. Currently, hospitalization figures are low, as are the numbers of deaths each day. The number of new cases per million people per day appears steady, if not on a slight decline. However, the seven-day average of the percentage of daily positive tests has crept up recently.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will also be on hand to discuss the Nov. 3 election, specifically voting options.

The state Legislature this week approved a measure that would give local clerks an extra day to prepare absentee ballots for processing, though they still won’t be allowed to count them before 7 a.m. Election Day.

The record number of ballots have been cast absentee in Michigan this year, in part due to recently implemented no-reason absentee voting and in part because officials have encouraged it as a coronavirus mitigation effort.