GOP: No aid unless counties control school, sports closures

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan House Republicans have proposed a $3.5 billion coronavirus recovery plan that threatens to withhold billions to K-12 schools unless Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gives up her administration’s power to prohibit in-person instruction and sports to local health departments.

The state health department in November ordered a temporary ban on face-to-face learning in high schools to curb spiking cases of COVID-19. The administration lifted it a month later.

A prohibition on youth contact sports remains, angering high school athletes, coaches and parents.

The Democratic governor will highlight her $5.6 billion COVID-19 relief plan in her State of the State speech Wednesday night.