Golf course phones ‘ringing off hook’ for reopening

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The latest stay-at-home executive order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer relaxes some restrictions so people can now leave home for more recreational activities, including golf.

“I was ecstatic because I’ve been getting so many phone calls and I want to play, myself, as well,” Amy Pollack, general manager at Boulder Creek Golf Club in Belmont, said.

Her phones started ringing as soon as the governor’s revised order was announced Friday morning and she quickly booked dozens of tee times.

“It’s going to be crazy and people are wanting to play,” she said.



The course is down to three employees, so it took Friday to make sure the course is following all the guidelines for a smooth opening.

Boulder Creek Golf Club in Belmont. (April 24, 2020)

“We’re supposed to be opening up ASAP,” Pollack said. “We could try today, but we’re getting the flag sticks in, going to make sure that the cups are above the ground so nobody has to touch a flag stick. And we’re going to open up tomorrow (Saturday).”

Everybody will be walking. No golf carts are allowed.

Regardless, golfers are pumped to get back to work and start taking swings.

“We’re always excited in the spring, but now this is just tenfold,” Pollack said. “The phone’s ringing off the hook. We’re just super excited and ready to see people and can’t wait to have everybody out here playing golf.”

Many other golf courses will be opening up for business this weekend, though it’s unclear what that means for hiring.

