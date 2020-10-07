Godfrey-Lee offers COVID-19 testing in schools

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Godfrey-Lee Public Schools is offering free rapid response saliva COVID-19 testing to students and staff experiencing symptoms.

The testing is a part of a pilot program with the Kent County Health Department and Arctic Medical Laboratories.

Students and staff who are flagged during daily health screenings will be eligible for testing. Results will come back within 24 hours, the district said.

“Testing is another mitigation strategy we believe to be critical in keeping our schools open for in person learning.” said Godfrey-Lee Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Polston in a statement.

Private health insurance companies and Medicaid will be billed. Those who are uninsured can be tested at no cost through CARES Act funding provided to the health department.

The district is the first in West Michigan to offer COVID-19 testing in schools.

“Once we learn valuable lessons from this pilot with the Godfrey Lee school district, we will offer this rapid test resource to other Kent County School districts. Our goal is to identify COVID-19 students and staff quickly so that they can be isolated. This will help prevent the spread of the virus in the schools.” Joann Hoganson with the Kent County Health Department said in a statement.