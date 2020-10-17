Gladiola Elementary to learn remote due to COVID-19

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gladiola Elementary School will be moving to remote learning next week after a positive COVID-19 case.

Wyoming Public Schools Superintendent Craig Hoekstra says the district was notified of the positive case Saturday by the Kent County Health Department.

The district decided to have the school learn remotely due to possible contact that may have been made.

Gladiola Elementary will be learning remotely Monday through Wednesday. The building will be cleaned while it’s closed. Contract tracing will also be made during this time.

All other schools in the district will stay open for in-person learning.

Any staff and students who experience COVID-19 symptoms are recommended to quarantine and get tested.