GEMS Girls’ Clubs goes virtual amid pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids-based GEMS Girls’ Clubs is a faith-based organization run through regular meetings through churches.

In response to COVID-19, they’re going virtual and reaching out to girls who are struggling during this time of isolation and social distancing.

“When we realized that girls weren’t going to be able to come to club due to COVID, we decided we’d bring the club to the girls,” said GEMS Executive Director Cindy Bultema.

GEMS, which stands for Girls Everywhere Meeting the Savior, normally serves girls first through eighth grade. The GEMS virtual program is called GEMS On the Go or GOTG, which targets girls around the ages 9-12.

“We can make a list from A to Z of all of the challenges girls face —everything from anxiety, bullying, cliques, depression all the way to Z, zits. So, we wanted them to have a welcoming, safe and fun place for connections, engagement, conversation during COVID and always,” Bultema said.

Bultema says new members are welcome at this time. There are two ways to get in touch with GOTG. The website GemsontheGo.org as well as an Instagram page where they offer a live “Go Show” daily and activities.

Mentors connect with the participants and the girls can connect by tagging one another and sharing pictures using the hashtag #GEMSOntheGo.

GOTG also has a blog and short videos aimed at moms and mentors.