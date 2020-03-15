Gazelle Girl goes virtual due to coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The April 19 Gazelle Girl runs in Grand Rapids are moving to a “virtual experience,” organizers announced Saturday.

The organization said it was “in a position where we cannot see a path forward that would allow us to be able to balance our goals of creating an incredible event day experience and providing significant donations to our charity partners, all while being financially responsible, as many of our expenses have been paid to our partners and vendors.”

It added it was still working out all the details of the virtual experience.

Those who do not wish to participate in the virtual event may still defer to next year’s event which can be done at Gazelle Girl’s website — but you must do so by Monday.

The annual Gazelle Girl, open only to women, runs a half marathon, 10K and 5K through downtown Grand Rapids.

It had already canceled a March 22 course preview.

The Amway River Bank Run, the main event of which is a 25K also in downtown Grand Rapids, has not yet canceled its races, scheduled for May 9.

