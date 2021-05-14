Fully vaccinated Michiganders can take masks off

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state of Michigan is following suit with federal health officials, lifting requirements for fully vaccinated people to wear masks in most situations.

The new rules from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services go into effect at 9 a.m. Saturday.

The announcement from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office came Friday morning, the day after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated mask guidance.

If you’re fully vaccinated, you won’t have to wear a mask in most situations — though the CDC still wants you to wear one in a hospital, on public transport or aboard an airplane. You’ll also still have to follow any rules set by your local government, your workplace or instituted by a local business.

People who are not fully vaccinated — that is, are not two weeks past their final dose — must still wear their masks indoors.

“The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and all the hard work that Michiganders have done allows us to take a big step in returning to normal,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said in a statement. “This updated order keeps Michigan in alignment with CDC guidance that is based on the knowledge of health experts. I urge our residents to continue to be respectful of each other as we move forward.”

No one, vaccinated or not vaccinated, has to wear a mask outdoors.

After July 1, the indoor mask mandate will be lifted for everyone regardless of vaccination status.

“Throughout this entire pandemic, our north star has been data and science from the CDC and our public health professionals, and we are going to continue to listen and trust the experts,” Whitmer said in a video posted to social media. “And after months of getting out the damn vaccines, the data is clear: The COVID-19 vaccines are a miracle of modern science and they work to keep people safe from this deadly virus.”

We’ve trusted scientists and experts to keep us safe during the pandemic, and it’s worked. With millions of Michiganders fully vaccinated, we can now safely take the next step to get back to normal. Vaccines protect you and your loved ones, if you haven’t already, sign up today. pic.twitter.com/zjXoKeSQDW — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) May 14, 2021

Whitmer, who is now more than two weeks out from her second dose, said she was “excited to get back to the things that we all know and love.”

But she also warned that “this doesn’t mean that the COVID-19 pandemic is over,” and she called on people who haven’t been vaccinated to do so.

Michigan is aiming to vaccinate 70% of its population over the age of 16. While the percentage has climbed to nearly 56%, demand has tanked in recent weeks. Most people eager to get the shots have already been able to do so. Health officials must now focus on reaching those who are willing to get the shots but want it to be convenient or those who are hesitant for any number of reasons.

“It’s critical that eligible Michigan residents who have not yet been vaccinated schedule their appointments as soon as they can,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said in a Friday statement. “Getting shots in arms is the best way to end the pandemic. If you have not yet been vaccinated, it is important to continue to mask up to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.”

Michigan’s public capacity limits all remain in effect. Changes to those have been tied to progress in getting more people vaccinated.