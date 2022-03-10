Frontliners mark two years of stress, tears

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Make no mistake, even as cases and hospitalizations drop dramatically across the country, America is sick — both figuratively and literally.

Red or blue. Progressive or conservative. Whatever terms you want to use, a line has been drawn. The nation’s pandemic has been harshly split between the duty to protect the public at large and the sacrifice of personal freedoms.

Health care workers have been caught in the middle.

In Michigan, March 10 marks two years since the first two confirmed cases of COVID-19, and two years of stress, tears and frustration for frontliners.

A select few shared their stories about fighting on the front lines of a pandemic.

MICHIGAN’S FIRST CASES

Late on March 10, 2020, when election results from Michigan’s presidential primary were still rolling in, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office called an urgent news conference, announcing Michigan’s first two confirmed cases of COVID-19. The virus swept through most of the country before finally reaching Michigan, with one case each in Wayne and Oakland counties.

Here in West Michigan, frontline workers prepared for the inevitable amid several uncertainties.

“When that news first came, there was a lot of questions. There was so much that we didn’t know,” Dr. Dave Burkard, an emergency medicine resident at Spectrum Health, told News 8. “We didn’t know if we would have enough PPE (personal protective equipment). We didn’t know how we were going to treat patients. There were more questions than answers and that was the first time in medicine in the time that I’ve been training that we didn’t know what was coming.”

With a giant unknown on the horizon, many health care workers tried to put it into any form of perspective. Jeff Twomley, a nurse in Mercy Health Saint Mary’s intensive care unit, said he tried to compare COVID-19 to recent pandemics.

“Living through, working through the scare of Ebola, when that occurred. I wasn’t sure if we were going to look at something like that or H1N1, or if this was going to be sticking around for how long,” Twomley said.

It turned out that no virus in recent memory could compare to COVID-19. Cases spread like wildfire while health officials investigated, trying to figure out how the virus spread and what the public could do to keep safe.

In Michigan, with a tight lockdown in place, cases stayed low, largely avoiding the first surge that hit most states. But as we moved into the fall, and with more people frustrated about the lockdown, cases and hospitalizations picked up.

“A SIGH OF RELIEF”

In December 2020, West Michigan’s hospitals were overwhelmed by the virus. Days earlier, Spectrum Health had set its record of 365 COVID-19 patients and numbers were stagnant. Health care workers were doing everything possible to try to take care for West Michigan’s sickest patients.

Until finally, a light at the end of the tunnel.

“The vaccine was a huge win for all of us at the hospital,” Burkard said. “We had just spent the last month or two just drowning in COVID patients. You would go into a shift and it was just like 12 patients that are immediately dying from COVID right when you get there. It was just gruesome in the ER. … And then we get this news that the vaccine is coming out and it was just a sigh of relief for all of us.”

Dr. Gabriel Pedraza, the Director of Critical Care for University of Michigan Health West, gets his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

(Courtesy: UM Health West)

In November 2020, Pfizer and BioNTech submitted their evidence to show their COVID-19 vaccine was safe and effective. After a thorough review, on Dec. 11, the Federal Drug Administration granted emergency use approval. Health care workers were some of the first to get the vaccine, offering new protections for frontliners. Dr. Gabriel Pedraza, the director of critical care for University of Michigan Health-West, was the first person in the organization to get the shot.

“I had posted some stuff on Facebook about coronavirus and how dangerous it was and how we’re struggling with it. So, the head of (human resources) came to me and said, ‘I’ve seen your posts. Would you mind, we’ll do a little promo about having a physician be the first person at Michigan West to get the vaccine.’ And I said, ‘Absolutely,’” Pedraza told News 8.

The vaccine, like any other submission to the FDA, underwent vigorous testing and review. It was proven to be safe and effective and with very few side effects. Most health care workers were confident in the vaccine and knew any rare side effect paled in comparison to the dangers of the virus.

“To me, the overwhelming choice was to get the vaccine because I had seen so many people die,” Pedraza said.

Said Twomley, “I felt that it was my duty to absolutely get vaccinated.”

FRUSTRATION BUILDS, MISINFORMATION TAKES A TOLL

Within a few months, adults of all ages could find a vaccine. But the vaccination rate stalled and Michigan entered a second surge.

As cases and hospitalizations rose, so did the animosity. Public health officials came under fire for restrictions meant to slow the virus from spreading. Mask mandates became a flashpoint, with one segment of the public accusing government officials of tyranny for infringing on their freedoms. Eventually, frontline workers were caught in the crossfire — trying to care for patients whose frustrations had boiled over and were willing to take it out on them.

Kerri Leonard is a nurse at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s. Now an empty nester, she volunteered to work in the COVID-19 unit so nurses with young kids at home could stay away. Not only did she put her life on the line by working around this deadly virus, but she also put up with harassment.

“We would call families because there were no visitors (allowed). … This patient of mine had COVID, not vaccinated, but she decided she was going to have one of our therapies,” Leonard told News 8. “And a family member was calling, saying (the therapeutic) was going to kill her, and just saying they were going to sue the hospital. It went on day after day with this person where eventually it became harassment. And it’s really hard, because we’re trying to take care of their family member who made their own decision for themselves, and yet this family member is just harassing us and yelling at us and berating us.”

Dr. Pedraza has had several interactions with patients and family members who are not vaccinated. And while he does his best to educate them, he understands it’s a personal decision, even if it means taking a bigger risk.

“I was called to the emergency room to evaluate a 50-year-old who came in with COVID and was on high levels of oxygen,” Pedraza said. “He was 50 years old, otherwise healthy, had a little diabetes. Him and his wife were in the ER room and I asked, ‘Are you vaccinated?’ And he said no, and as soon as he said that his wife stood up and looked at me and said, ‘And we’re not going to.’

“We brought the patient to the ICU. Three days later, he deteriorated rapidly, to the point where he needed intubation. His wife wasn’t there because they weren’t allowing families to come visit. I had the nurse say, ‘Get your cellphone, call your wife,’ because I’m pretty sure this is going to be the last time he’s going to talk to her. … He’s on the phone with his wife and I said this: I said, ‘Sir, if there’s one thing you can do right now. I don’t care about your politics. I don’t care why you didn’t get vaccinated. But if there’s one thing you can do right now, please tell your family to get vaccinated. Please.’”

The patient refused. He was intubated. He died a week later.

Through it all, the commitment to take care of any and every patient takes precedence. For Burkard, it starts with trying to find common ground.

“The biggest part of medicine for me is empathy and just trying to understand where people are coming from, putting myself in their shoes and just kind of seeing things from their point of view,” Burkard said. “For us, it’s really easy to see a vaccine come out and be like, ‘Yeah, I need to get that. Yeah, I need to keep other people safe.’ Because my life experiences are I’ve seen people die. I’ve seen the terror in someone’s eyes when (we) go to intubate them. I’ve watched people call their loved ones to say goodbye for what’s likely the last time. That was something I was seeing every day. So when a vaccine comes out, for me, I think of those experiences. And I have the science background where I can look at the data and I can make a really wise decision of getting vaccinated. But not everyone has those backgrounds, not everyone has those experiences.”

SURVIVING A SURGE

Cases slowed as we moved through the summer of 2021, but a new variant of the virus was starting to dominate in other parts of the world and was spreading fast. The delta variant was even more contagious and causing more severe symptoms in patients. It reached West Michigan in September, right as schools returned to class and the fight over mask mandates was reaching a boiling point.

Just three months after Michigan’s second surge, cases and hospitalizations started to skyrocket again, putting the yoke back on the backs of health care workers: longer hours, more shifts and more stress.

“When the ER gets overloaded, everything backs up. It’s usually a result of the hospital being full,” Burkard said. “The more patients that are admitted with COVID, the harder it is to find a bed for a patient in the ER. And now the ER nurses and the docs are taking care of those patients longer. Normally, I would pick up patients and they would go up to the floor or they’d go home, and I’d keep a solid number on my list. But with the hospital full, your list just builds and builds and builds. So, now instead of taking 10 patients at once, I’ve got 20 patients.”

Kent Bankhead is a registered respiratory therapist at Mercy Health Saint Mary’s. He’s been with Mercy for five years but has worked nearly 40 years as a therapist. His responsibilities have grown exponentially during the pandemic.

“It impacts our care. … (Someone) is on oxygen, maybe we check them once during a shift. Now, we’re checking them three or four times during a shift, or more depending on what their acuity is with their disease process,” Bankhead said. “And we cover everything, emergency rooms, ICUs, on the floors, we’re not limited to one area, even working in the (neonatal intensive care unit).”

BREAKING POINT

Ask a health care worker and they will tell you that it’s not just the physical exhaustion of working longer hours or taking extra precautions, it’s the mental and emotional stress that is pushing frontliners toward a breaking point.

An article from U.S. News & World Report published in November 2021 said approximately 1 in 5 health care workers across the country had quit their job since the start of the pandemic, and mental health was a major factor.

Before the pandemic, physicians were considered twice as likely to experience burnout and 40% of those surveyed said they struggled with moments of depression.

Since the start of the pandemic, an estimated 60% to 75% of America’s health care workers reported struggles with exhaustion, depression, sleep disorders or post-traumatic stress disorder.

“When you’re looking into the eyes of patients who are scared, can’t breathe, you’re trying to give them hope. You’re just giving everything you have day after day,” Leonard said. “I didn’t recognize until a year in where I was emotionally taken. I couldn’t figure out why it was taking so long to get back up again on my days off. You carry those people, those memories of all the ones that you’ve lost. You knew their stories. As a bedside nurse, I knew their stories, I knew their families.

“…There were times where I would just go, ‘I think have I got to go to a different department. I’ve got to leave. I can’t do this anymore.’ And, honestly, I had these God moments that just said, ‘Hang on. Hang in there.’ And I would surge back up a little bit.”

STILL FIGHTING

Two years after Michigan’s first confirmed case of COVID-19, cases and hospitalizations are dropping, but the virus is still spreading freely across the country. The pandemic is not over. While many health care workers are cautiously optimistic that the virus is heading toward an endemic stage, they are prepared for another surge.

As we continue forward, they have a unified message: get vaccinated and be kind.

“It’s real, people have died, health care workers are exhausted,” said Pedraza. “We want you to live. We don’t want you to get sick. … The data is out there. I don’t know how many billions of people around the world have received vaccines with a very low side effect profile.”

Said Burkard: “When you come into the emergency room, we’re working our tails off. We went into emergency medicine because we love people, we love helping people. We’re there to help you. But be kind because we’ve been through it the last two years. Be kind to the people around you. Be kind to the people who have views different than yours. Be understanding. This pandemic has been hard on all of us.”