Front-line workers on standby to administer COVID vaccines

In this July 27, 2020 photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., in Binghamton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Front-line workers, already stretched thin, are committing themselves to yet another task as they wait for the federal government to greenlight emergency use of the Pfizer and Modera coronavirus vaccines.

“I think it’s a great testament to their care,” Ronald Grifka, chief medical officer at Metro Health – University of Michigan Health, said of his fellow health care workers.

Grifka said at least seven physicians have already volunteered to administer the shot to themselves and their colleagues, since health care workers and long-term care facility residents will be the first to get it.

“This is the way out of this pandemic,” Grifka said of the vaccine. “This is the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Walgreens is also ready to act. A spokesperson for the pharmacy chain told News 8, “Walgreens is committed to administering COVID-19 vaccines to long-term care facilities within two days of when we receive vaccine doses.”

The spokesperson added that the company is reserving its initial distribution of vaccines for high-risk populations but anticipate doses will be available for the “general population through our more than 9,000 stores sometime in 2021.”

“Health care workers, you know, we’re programmed to help,” Eric Marvin, a registered nurse in Kalamazoo, said.

Marvin said he wants to volunteer to help Walgreens or CVS administer the shot, but he may not have to.

A spokesperson for Walgreen said the company already has thousands of experienced pharmacists, adding the chain will also hire “thousands of pharmacists” and redeploy “thousands of pharmacy technicians to support COVID vaccine needs. “

“(Walgreens) pleased to work with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Administration in support of Operation Warp Speed to help administer COVID-19 vaccines, once available, to high priority groups, including long-term care facility residents and staff. Ensuring access to COVID-19 vaccines once approved and available will be critical to saving lives and helping our nation recover from the pandemic.” Walgreens

“Let’s get this vaccine, let’s get going, let’s start getting us out of this pandemic,” Grifka said.