Free virus testing event to be held Saturday in Allegan

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County health officials are hosting a free COVID-19 testing drive-thru event on Saturday.

It will happen between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Human Services Building’s parking lot at 3255 122nd Ave. in Allegan.

People over the age of 18 — regardless of symptoms — can participate in the event. No doctor’s note or pre-screening is required, according to a county press release.

Officials say a Spanish interpreter will be available on site.

More information on COVID-19 testing can be found online.