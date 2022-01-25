Free N95 masks available at Meijer stores

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Customers will be able to pick up free N95 masks at Meijer stores across the Midwest.

On Monday, the West Michigan-based grocery giant announced it received around 3 million N95 masks as part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ free mask program.

Meijer said the N95 masks would be in boxes placed on a table near the greeter stand of the grocery entrance. The high-quality masks will be in piles of three for customers to take for no charge.

The masks are being taken from the Strategic National Stockpile after the White House announced last week it was making 400 million N95 masks available for free.

Health experts say N95s offer better protection than cloth masks from the highly transmissible omicron variant.

Meijer noted that COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are available at its pharmacies for those who are eligible.