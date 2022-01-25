Free KN95 masks available at Allegan County Health Department

Both N95 and KN95 masks filter 95% of tiny 0.3 micron particles in the air, but there are important differences between the two. (Getty Images)

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Health Department is offering free adult KN95 masks for community members at the Allegan County Human Services Building, located at 3255 122nd Avenue.

With the increase in omicron cases, the health department is recommending upgrading your mask to a high filtration respirator, like a KN95 mask, in addition to getting vaccinated and boosted.

“Our goal is to get these out to those in the community to replace less effective masks such as cloth,” the health department said in a press release.

Masks will be distributed curbside on a first come, first serve basis. Pickup times are Monday through Wednesday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Friday 9 a.m. to noon. Signs will be posted in the Human Service Building parking lot.

The health department is looking for organizations to volunteer to redistribute the masks. Any organization that would like to sign up, can do so here. Masks will be available to pick up the next business day.

This distribution is through the state’s Mask Up, Mask Right campaign. To find additional distribution sites around the state, click here or call the COVID-19 hotline at 888.535.6136.