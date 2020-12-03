Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing, flu shots in GR Saturday

A man gets tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing site. (Khadejeh Nikouyeh/News & Record via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan will be offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing and flu shots in Grand Rapids Saturday.

The testing and shots will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, located at 510 Franklin Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Those who are interested can preregister for COVID-19 testing online.

The insurance company is teaming up with Blue Cross Complete, Cherry Health Services, NAACP Greater Grand Rapids, Black Impact Collaborative, Michigan State University College of Human Services and 411GR.com to offer the free services.