Free deals you can get with your COVID-19 vaccination card

We will be updating this list as more deals are released, so check back frequently. If you know a deal that’s not on this list, email the details and a valid website link to ReportIt@woodtv.com.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Businesses are showing their support for people who get the COVID-19 vaccine with free deals that’ll also bring guests back through their doors.

From doughnuts to free casino games, here’s a list of what you can cash in on when you protect yourself against coronavirus:

Gun Lake Casino | 1123 129th Ave., Wayland Township

Casino rewards members with a completed COVID-19 vaccination record card get $20 in free slot play. Deal runs from April 5 through May 31. | Details

Krispy Kreme | 2700 East Beltline Ave., Grand Rapids

Customers with a at least one shot documented on their COVID-19 vaccination record card can stop in anytime in 2021 for a free Original Glazed doughnut. No purchase necessary and deal can be used daily at any U.S. store or drive-thru. | Details

Office Depot | Multiple locations in W. MI

Free vaccination card lamination through July 25 with this coupon.

Office Max | Multiple locations in W. MI

Free vaccination card lamination through July 25 with this coupon.

Staples | Multiple locations in W. MI

Free vaccination record lamination through the end of July with the coupon code 81450. Offer valid at Staples stores nationwide, but not on Instacart orders.

We will be updating this list as more deals are released, so check back frequently. If you know a deal that’s not on this list, email the details and a valid website link to ReportIt@woodtv.com.