Free COVID-19 tests offered to Muskegon Co. residents

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon County residents will be able to get a free COVID-19 test this weekend.

Drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Muskegon Heights Farmers Market at 2600 Baker St., Muskegon Heights.

The state says volunteers will be monitoring traffic and members of the Michigan National Guard will administer the test.

“My concern is that COVID-19 has had a disproportionate and devastating impact on Muskegon Heights,” said Troy Bell, city manager of the City of Muskegon Heights in a news release. “You can’t fight what you can’t see. Getting testing is critical to our recovery and I am encouraging all our citizens to come out this weekend to take advantage of this opportunity.”

This opportunity is being offered through a partnership with the National Guard, Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, State Emergency Operations Center, Muskegon County, the City of Muskegon Heights, and many other local partners.