Free COVID-19 testing Monday in GR area hit hard by virus

by: Justin Kollar, WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Several organizations are teaming up Monday to provide free COVID-19 testing in a Grand Rapids zip code hit hard by the pandemic.

The partnership between the Kent County Health Department, Black Impact Collaborative and LINC UP grew organically, after leaders noticed the virus disproportionately impacted Black and Latinx communities.

According to the Kent County Health Department, community members of Latin descent account for about 39% of all cases while totaling only 10% of the population. African Americans also comprise 10% of Kent County’s population but account for nearly 20% of positive COVID-19 cases in the county.

Kent County Health Department Director Adam London says 17% of Kent County’s COVID-19 cases are concentrated in the 49507 zip code, however only 6% of the county’s population lives there. That’s why Monday’s free testing event is happening in the 49507 zip code at LINC UP, located at 1167 Madison Ave. SE in Grand Rapids.

Testing will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone six months or older is eligible.

Those planning to get tested are encouraged to pre-register online or by calling 616.632.7200. Walk-ins are also accepted.

