Free COVID-19 testing in Grand Rapids Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department is offering free coronavirus testing next week in partnership with two urban community outreach groups.

The testing event will be held from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday at the Gallery at LINC UP on Madison Avenue SE at Hall Street in Grand Rapids. Anyone older than 6 months can get tested for free.

LINC UP and the Black Impact Collaborative are supporting the clinic. The Kent County Health Department says the testing will help inform the response to the virus.

Health officials are looking to test more people within the Black and Latino communities, which have been disproportionately affected by the virus. The health department says that in Kent County, where Latino and Black people each make up about 10% of the population, Latino patients have accounted for nearly 40% of total COVID-19 cases and Black patients about 19%.

Additionally, even though 17% of confirmed cases are out of the 49507 zip code — which covers a few south Grand Rapids neighborhoods including Alger and Burton Heights, Garfield Park, the Madison Area and Oakdale — that region accounts for only 6% of the county’s population.

Meanwhile, in Ottawa County, Holland Hospital said it will close its coronavirus drive-thru testing clinic on S. Waverly Road on July 3. The hospital said it has seen a drop in positive cases in the region, so the site is no longer necessary. You can still call the hospital’s COVID-19 Screening Hotline at 616.394.2080 for guidance if you think you have the virus.

WHITMER CREATES NURSING HOMES TASK FORCE

Statewide, some 62,300 people have contracted the virus since the outbreak started in March and nearly 5,900 have died. Updated figures from the state will be released later this afternoon.

About 12% cases of total cases and a third of deaths linked to the virus have been among skilled nursing home residents. On Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer created the Michigan Nursing Homes COVID-19 Preparedness Task Force with the Michigan Department of Heath and Human Services, which will make recommendations on preparing nursing homes for future waves of the virus by Aug. 31. It will also analyze data from nursing homes and make recommendations to improve that data quality.

Whitmer also extended an executive order that mandates COVID-19 screening to visitors of nursing homes through July 24. The order now allows MDHHS to allow facilities to gradually lift precautions if the outbreak situation allows.

