Free COVID-19 testing being provided to GR neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Mercy Health’s Clinica Santa Maria is offering free COVID-19 testing for 1,000 residents of Grand Rapids’ Roosevelt Park Neighborhood.

The drive-thru testing site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Clinica Santa Maria, 730 Grandville Ave. SW. Testing services at the site began on Monday.

The free testing is being funded by federal money through the CARES Act. Officials say this program aligns with federal requirements to use the funding for serving populations that may not seek testing or treatment due to cost.

Mercy Health notes while Kent County residents of Hispanic or Latino descent account for about 10% of the county’s population, they account for 40% of all confirmed virus cases.

In addition to testing, the site will provide follow-up and education for things like hygiene and virus transmission.

Officials say when patients test positive for the virus, a health care worker will deliver essential needs like food, medical supplies and information on things like when to go to the hospital. Mercy Health will provide these while supplies last.

Patients may call their doctor to be screened for COVID-19 testing. Non-Mercy Health patients may call ahead at 616.685.8439 or drop in for same-day testing via drive-through or walk-up.