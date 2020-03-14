Founders closes taprooms amid gathering ban

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Founders Brewing Co. has closed its taprooms in response to coronavirus concerns in Michigan.

The company announced Friday afternoon its Grand Rapids and Detroit locations will close until 5 p.m. April 5. The timeline coincides with school closures statewide and abides by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ban on gatherings of more than 250 people.

“It’s less about business and more about the right thing to do,” Founders Co-Founder and CEO Mike Stevens told News 8, adding their Grand Rapids taproom can fit 600 people. “We definitely thought we need to do our part and close the taprooms.”

>>Inside woodtv.com: Local events, businesses and facilities closures

The company will pay employees impacted by the temporary closure. Production will continue on the manufacturing side of operations, which Stevens said accounts for 90% of its business.

“The amount of bodies that actually work in the production facilities are relatively low. We are implementing a much more stringent cleaning and sanitation policy and really enforcing that,” Stevens explained.

He said the main priority is caring for his employees and the greater community.

“We really have to look at this, I think, from a societal position and realize the more we can do immediately, the quicker we can, hopefully, shorten the duration of this struggle,” he added.