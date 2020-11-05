Forest Hills middle, high schools go virtual through Thanksgiving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Forest Hills Public Schools announced that its middle and high schools will be moving to virtual learning starting Monday through Thanksgiving.

The district made the decision with the Kent County Health Department to lower capacity in those buildings as COVID-19 cases have been increasing across the region and state. They say data shows low risk of coronavirus transmission right now within the district, but officials want to take precaution as that could change.

The health department hasn’t suggested any changes for elementary schools, so they will operate the same.

FHPS says everyone should be prepared to temporarily shift to full remote learning if needed.

Middle school and high school principles will provide more details on the hybrid model, the district says.