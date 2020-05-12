Forest Hills Eastern assistant principal dies of COVID-19, cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Forest Hills administrator who had been fighting cancer has died after contracting COVID-19.

“It is with a broken heart that I share the news of the passing of Mr. Tim Hollern, assistant principal of Eastern High School,” Forest Hills Public Schools Superintendent Dan Behm said in a Monday letter to families and staff, saying Hollern died of “COVID-19 along with complications from his long fight with cancer.”

Hollern, of Lowell, had been battling colon cancer for nine years. Behm said Hollern’s family was with him when he died.

“He loved coming to work and serving his school and community,” Behm recalled. “Always a teacher and always humble, Tim taught through his example. Caring, teamwork, dedication, integrity, and building relationships were at the heart of his daily walk as an educator and as a person.”

Hollern started at Forest Hills in 2000 as a teacher at Northern High School. He became the assistant principal and athletic director at Eastern in 2007. He was also the principal at Goodwillie Environmental School last year.

Behm offered condolences to Hollern’s family and said the school’s crisis team was available to help any grieving community members. You can reach out to your principal to be connected with the team.