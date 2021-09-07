Ford Museum closed starting Tuesday due to COVID-19

Children’s book week starts off today and the Ford Museum is helping the special week go virtual.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum is closed to the public starting Tuesday due to local COVID-19 conditions.

The National Archives and Records Administration, which manages 14 presidential libraries across the country, announced the closure Tuesday morning. It says the museum will reopen when coronavirus conditions improve in Kent County.

Currently, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies Kent County at the high community transmission level, the worst rating.

Any tickets that have been purchased will be refunded.

The museum noted it will continue to offer virtual programs. A full list of available programs can be found online.

For the latest updates follow the Gerald R. Ford President Museum on Facebook or visit its website.