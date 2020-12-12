Ford airport prepares to transport vaccine

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport near Grand Rapids is getting its staffers ready to transport doses of the COVID-19 vaccine that was approved this week.

“I think it’s a moment probably all of humanity in some regard has been waiting for,” said Stephen Clark, director of commercial development at the airport.

“This is probably one of the most important cargo deliveries in human history. We have the talent, we have the people and the supplies are close by. So it’s really just kind of putting all of the Lego pieces together to get us to the final day of getting vaccines out of here,” he added.

Clark says they’re tightening the nuts and bolts to make sure the airport can safely send and receive shipments, including making sure different aircrafts can land on the runways and figure out how carriers would accept the vaccine.

Clark says several international carriers have already shown interest in flying into the airport.

“We’re ready to do the work. We just got to wait for the vaccine to get here and put it on the aircraft,” he said.

It’s still unclear where exactly the shipments will go, but Clark says they’re preparing to start moving doses within the next few days.

“I think this is the biggest moment for this airport in its history, and as a team you know we’re honored to be a potential part of that,” he said. “To get to work alongside of them and put an end to this virus doesn’t get any better than that.”

Distribution of the vaccine is expected to begin Sunday morning.