Ford Airport COVID-19 testing site sees holiday rush

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The holidays are always a busy time to travel, but this year the longest line at Gerald R. Ford International Airport is for coronavirus testing.

“With the holidays coming, this is probably one of the busiest days that we’ve seen,” said Stephen Clark, director of commercial development at the airport. “The day before was actually our busiest day; we had over 200 cars. It’s safe to say we’ll probably beat that here today.”

Opening earlier this month, the airport teamed up with TACKL Health to offer drive-up, no-appointment-needed testing.

The airport created the site as a way to protect its passengers during the pandemic, while also allowing anyone, traveling or not, to get a test.

“It has been very challenging to find a test site that enables someone to get a test without having symptoms (and) without having a doctor’s note,” Clark said. “It really speaks to the current situation that we’re in, in this pandemic and in this community.”

Airport officials expect the coming weeks to draw even longer lines at test site as passengers return home from their holiday travels.

“Folks that are coming back just want to have that piece of mind,” Clark said. “They’re not showing symptoms, but maybe they’re going back to work, maybe they’re going back to another environment where they want to have that reassurance.”