Forced to stop seating, Madcap opens online orders

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Restaurant dining rooms and bars will be forced to close at 3 p.m. after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Monday morning shutting down many businesses.

The move is the latest Whitmer has taken to enforce social distancing and restrict crowds. The goal: limit opportunities for coronavirus to spread.

Madcap Coffee Co. is among the growing list of local businesses forced to think outside the box.

“The service industry is hit hard by something like this, cause we can’t work from home, you know we have to come to work to make money so what does that look like,” Madcap CEO Trevor Corlett said. “It’s always these times of struggle and challenge and how do we respond? Is where you sort of see the light at the end of that tunnel.”

For Corlett, that light comes from a screen.

He saw the writing on the wall last week when Michigan confirmed its first cases, Starbucks shut down its dining rooms nationwide and neighboring states closed bars and restaurants. So Madcap made plans to adapt its business to offer online delivery and pickup options at its four locations statewide.

“We really felt like it was inevitable that those things were going to happen,” Corlett said. “Getting online ordering set up through our system and being able to set up some sort of pickup, curbside, ordering system for folks before the 3 o’clock shutdown officially hits will be huge for us.”

He does not foresee the need for any layoffs of closures of individual locations, despite the recent dip in service throughout the last few weeks. He believes quick planning may have saved the business.

“We have been … definitely on the front end of trying to get things implemented so that we could create some sort of ongoing revenue streams and still support our customers and our staff as well,” Corlett said. “What we can offer is better than nothing, something is coming in at least with this service, we can keep giving people hours and sustain them. The sustainable longevity of this, we don’t yet know, I think two to three weeks. Seems like a long time but just seeing this play out, it could feel like a short time, as well.”

Corlett says 85% of Madcap’s menu will be available for pickup or delivery on its website or through the delivery app it uses, called TOAST.

If things continue to decline, Corlett says Madcap will have to reassess its situation.

“Today we are pretty confident with the parameters we have in place to support people and that’s thanks to the diversity of our business, people are still ordering our products online and we’re still manufacturing as well,” Corlett said. “I don’t think the government is overstepping. Personally, I believe safety is always the best bet, definitely trying to mitigate folks; exposure.”

For small businesses not as fortunate as Madcap, Corlett recommends Grubhub, a food delivery service that is currently offering a deferment on fees for small independent business that want to start offering delivery.

